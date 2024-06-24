Watch Carabao Cup draw live: First-round draw for 2024/25 EFL Cup live on Sky Sports on Wednesday

The Carabao Cup is back - and you can watch the draw for the first round of the 2024/25 competition live on Sky Sports on Wednesday.

The draw for the first round of this season's tournament will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports News - and you can also watch a live stream of the draw on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

In the first and second round of this season's tournament the draw will continue to be regionalised, with the 32-team southern section and 38-team northern section drawn against another side from their region.

Luton and Burnley, who finished 18th and 19th respectively in last season's Premier League, will enter the competition in the second round, as well as the 13 current Premier League clubs not involved in European competition.

The remaining seven - Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United will all enter the tournament from the third-round stage.

For the first time, you can watch every Carabao Cup game live on Sky Sports through the new Sky Sports+ streaming service, available to all Sky Sports customers at no extra cost.

The Carabao Cup first round will be played on the week commencing August 12.

Southern section draw numbers

1. AFC Wimbledon

2. Birmingham City

3. Bristol City

4. Bristol Rovers

5. Bromley

6. Cambridge United

7. Cardiff City

8. Charlton Athletic

9. Cheltenham Town

10. Colchester United

11. Coventry City

12. Crawley Town

13. Exeter City

14. Gillingham

15. Leyton Orient

16. Millwall

17. Milton Keynes Dons

18. Newport County

19. Northampton Town

20. Norwich City

21. Oxford United

22. Peterborough United

23. Plymouth Argyle

24. Portsmouth

25. Queens Park Rangers

26. Reading

27. Stevenage

28. Swansea City

29. Swindon Town

30. Walsall

31. Watford

32. Wycombe Wanderers

Northern section draw numbers

1. Accrington Stanley

2. Barnsley

3. Barrow

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Blackpool

6. Bolton Wanderers

7. Bradford City

8. Burton Albion

9. Carlisle United

10. Chesterfield

11. Crewe Alexandra

12. Derby County

13. Doncaster Rovers

14. Fleetwood Town

15. Grimsby Town

16. Harrogate Town

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Lincoln City

21. Mansfield Town

22. Middlesbrough

23. Morecambe

24. Notts County

25. Port Vale

26. Preston North End

27. Rotherham United

28. Salford City

29. Sheffield United

30. Sheffield Wednesday

31. Shrewsbury Town

32. Stockport County

33. Stoke City

34. Sunderland

35. Tranmere Rovers

36. West Bromwich Albion

37. Wigan Athletic

38. Wrexham