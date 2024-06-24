Watch Carabao Cup draw live: First-round draw for 2024/25 EFL Cup live on Sky Sports on Wednesday

Watch the first-round draw for the 2024/25 Carabao Cup live on Sky Sports News and follow our live stream on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app; Every Carabao Cup match will be available exclusively live to Sky Sports customers through the new Sky Sports+ streaming service
The Carabao Cup is back - and you can watch the draw for the first round of the 2024/25 competition live on Sky Sports on Wednesday.
The draw for the first round of this season's tournament will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports News - and you can also watch a live stream of the draw on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.
In the first and second round of this season's tournament the draw will continue to be regionalised, with the 32-team southern section and 38-team northern section drawn against another side from their region.
Luton and Burnley, who finished 18th and 19th respectively in last season's Premier League, will enter the competition in the second round, as well as the 13 current Premier League clubs not involved in European competition.
The remaining seven - Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United will all enter the tournament from the third-round stage.
For the first time, you can watch every Carabao Cup game live on Sky Sports through the new Sky Sports+ streaming service, available to all Sky Sports customers at no extra cost.
The Carabao Cup first round will be played on the week commencing August 12.
1. AFC Wimbledon
2. Birmingham City
3. Bristol City
4. Bristol Rovers
5. Bromley
6. Cambridge United
7. Cardiff City
8. Charlton Athletic
9. Cheltenham Town
10. Colchester United
11. Coventry City
12. Crawley Town
13. Exeter City
14. Gillingham
15. Leyton Orient
16. Millwall
17. Milton Keynes Dons
18. Newport County
19. Northampton Town
20. Norwich City
21. Oxford United
22. Peterborough United
23. Plymouth Argyle
24. Portsmouth
25. Queens Park Rangers
26. Reading
27. Stevenage
28. Swansea City
29. Swindon Town
30. Walsall
31. Watford
32. Wycombe Wanderers
1. Accrington Stanley
2. Barnsley
3. Barrow
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Blackpool
6. Bolton Wanderers
7. Bradford City
8. Burton Albion
9. Carlisle United
10. Chesterfield
11. Crewe Alexandra
12. Derby County
13. Doncaster Rovers
14. Fleetwood Town
15. Grimsby Town
16. Harrogate Town
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Lincoln City
21. Mansfield Town
22. Middlesbrough
23. Morecambe
24. Notts County
25. Port Vale
26. Preston North End
27. Rotherham United
28. Salford City
29. Sheffield United
30. Sheffield Wednesday
31. Shrewsbury Town
32. Stockport County
33. Stoke City
34. Sunderland
35. Tranmere Rovers
36. West Bromwich Albion
37. Wigan Athletic
38. Wrexham