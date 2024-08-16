Manchester United 1-0 Fulham: Joshua Zirkzee impresses but improvements to be made as Erik ten Hag's side still lack identity

A late goal by summer signing Joshua Zirkzee earned Manchester United a nervy 1-0 win over Fulham in their Premier League season opener on Friday, but did Erik ten Hag's side show signs of moving on from last season?

Four new arrivals were paraded on the pitch, including match-winner Zirkzee, while members of the club's revamped boardroom were also in attendance at Old Trafford, but some familiar frustrations remained as Man Utd struggled to find any rhythm.

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane gave their verdicts on United's squad and playing style, as the third season of the Ten Hag era began on Friday night...

Nev: Man Utd steady, not spectacular

Neville says he remains optimistic fans will see a new Manchester United this season, but that identity and a recognisable style of play remains a problem under Ten Hag.

"It was steady and unspectacular," he said on Sky Sports Football. "They had to win and it didn't look like they were going to for large parts of that game.

"It was critical that they won and the clean sheet was important. Defensively they will be better than they were last season and the squad looks bigger and thicker.

"It wasn't spectacular football but given the way they set up tonight, I didn't expect it to be.

"What Manchester United were crying out for all last season was a pattern, or a style of play to develop whereby you knew there was consistency. I don't think we're ever going to see a proper Manchester United team until we see that.

"It's generally positive. For Zirkzee to come on and score the winner, to have that sort of presence to replace Rasmus Hojlund when he's not fit was important."

Where was Sancho? Erik ten Hag confirmed Jadon Sancho was not in Manchester United's squad for the visit of Fulham due to an ear infection.



He said: "I can only put 20 players. Jadon had an ear infection in the week. He was not 100 per cent. He could have played but I had to make choices."

Instinctive Zirkzee shows signs of things to come

It took Rasmus Hojlund 15 attempts to score his first Premier League goal last season, so United will be delighted that Zirkzee has got off the mark quickly at Old Trafford.

And perhaps the young Dutch forward has given Premier League viewers a glimpse of what is to come. The penalty area is Zirkzee's playground - he was in the top ten strikers for touches in the opposition box last season in Serie A and his finish showed his instinctive side.

After the game, Erik ten Hag revealed movements like his winner on Friday is what they are working on in training. "We have to work with him and he has to arrive in the box to finish. We want him to link up with the team and so that's why we bought him," said the Man Utd boss.

The results of that training ground work are already encouraging.

Bad news for Maguire as De Ligt, Mazraoui impress on debut

Ten Hag is looking to gel his new squad together and handed Noussair Mazraoui a start just days after his arrival from Bayern Munich.

The right-back looked tidy in possession and ended his debut with the highest pass percentage out of any starter on the pitch with 92 per cent, while only Harry Maguire won more possessions in the middle and defensive thirds than the new United No 3.

Former right-back Neville felt the defender had a "really good game" but Keane needs a little more convincing. "The standard of the game wasn't great," he said. "Let's not be kidding ourselves. He did the basics well and looks a decent athlete. He'll be pleased with the clean sheet."

Meanwhile, Matthijs De Ligt was a late substitute, coming on for Harry Maguire with the score still at 0-0. Neville and Carragher both believe the Dutch centre-back will eventually usurp the England defender in Ten Hag's starting side.

"It's got to be De Ligt and Martinez. Harry Maguire probably won't find himself as first choice," added Carragher.