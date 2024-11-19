Chelsea condemn 'hateful' homophobic abuse aimed at Sam Kerr after baby announcement

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and her fiancée West Ham midfielder Kristie Mewis announced they were expecting a baby earlier this week; Chelsea have condemned homophobic abuse aimed at Kerr after the announcement; Chelsea Pride also spoke out against the abuse

Chelsea have condemned homophobic abuse aimed at striker Sam Kerr after she announced she was expecting a baby with West Ham midfielder Kristie Mewis.

The 31-year-old Australia captain, who has missed the majority of this year with an ACL injury, revealed the news in a post on Instagram on Monday, saying: "Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!"

It came with a picture of the couple kissing and showing off Mewis' baby bump.

While many were quick to congratulate them, they faced what Chelsea described as "unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments".

Comments on Kerr's original post were also limited after it had initially gone up.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chelsea said: "Chelsea Football Club is aware of recent unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments published across various social media platforms.

"There is no place in society for any form of discrimination and we will not accept any abuse directed towards our players, staff or supporters.

"We are extremely proud to be a diverse, inclusive club that celebrates and welcomes people from all cultures, communities and identities."

Chelsea Pride condemns abuse directed at Kerr after baby announcement

The club's LGBTQ+ and friends supporter group Chelsea Pride also called the comments "hateful", denouncing the social media comments directed at Kerr and Mewis, who got engaged last year.

"Homophobia has no place in football, at Chelsea, or in our society," said a statement posted on X.

"It's heart-breaking and infuriating to see social media flooded with hateful comments when we should be celebrating love, pride, and unity.

"Over the weekend and today, our club was forced to shut down comments and even delete posts, posts that should have been shining moments of joy, from the powerful symbolism of Rainbow Laces to the incredible news that Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis will welcome a child in 2025.

"'No to Hate' isn't just a slogan; it's a battle cry. It's a reminder that we must keep fighting for what is right, for true acceptance, and for a game that embraces everyone without exception.

"We refuse to stand by in silence. At Chelsea Pride, we stand against every act of homophobia with unwavering strength and passion.

"We fight for a football world where every player, fan, and family can live openly and be celebrated, without fear or prejudice.

"This is our game, our club, and our unwavering commitment: Hate will never win here. We will always stand for love, unity, and an inclusive future for football."