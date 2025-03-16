How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates in a London derby in the Premier League on Super Sunday on March 16, live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal are second in Premier League table and are looking to get back to winning ways in the league after the 1-0 loss to West Ham, 0-0 stalemate with Nottingham Forest and 1-1 draw with Manchester United in their past three games effectively ended their title ambitions.

This match represents the Gunners' game in hand on Premier League leaders Liverpool, who are 15 points ahead.

Chelsea will be seeking to build on their back-to-back wins over Southampton and Leicester as they bid to seal a return to Champions League football next season.

In the sides' previous meeting this season, Chelsea and Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on November 10.

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea?

Arsenal vs Chelsea in the Premier League takes place on Sunday, March 16 at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is 1.30pm UK time.

Arsenal vs Chelsea team news

On loan forward Raheem Sterling is unavailable for Arsenal as he cannot face his parent club.

Bukayo Saka is making "very good progress" in his recovery from a hamstring injury, according to Mikel Arteta, but remains out along with long-term absentees Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Enzo Maresca has confirmed Robert Sanchez will start in goal for Chelsea at the Emirates.

Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are available again having been ineligible for the midweek UEFA Conference League tie with Copenhagen.

Arsenal vs Chelsea odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

As someone who has backed Arsenal for the title, knowing our fate is a bit of a blessing and relief. Despite the Gunners obviously dropping their levels this season for a variety of reasons, they had been lurking in the shadow of Liverpool, waiting to pounce, therefore giving us Arsenal backers hope. It's that hope that kills you of course. That's now in the bin.

Liverpool now need just 16 more points to clinch the Premier League title and could be champions as early as April 12.

Motivation levels for the Gunners will surely drop with little to play for now and that, added to their clear issues in attack, make this a great spot for Chelsea to potentially produce a big performance on the road. An away win can be backed at 100/30 with Sky Bet.

Cole Palmer has somehow not scored or assisted in his last seven Premier League appearances - his worst run for Chelsea. Prior to his current run, he had been involved in eight goals in nine Premier League appearances. This looks to time to catch him with 11/8 on offer with Sky Bet for him to score or assist.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2