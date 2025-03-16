Leicester City vs Man Utd ways to watch: Live stream on Sky Sports App, TV channel, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Leicester City host Manchester United at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League tonight, live on Sky Sports.

Leicester have lost their last five Premier League matches and are 19th in the Premier League table, six points from safety.

Manchester United meanwhile are 14th in the table but will be looking to build on their encouraging 1-1 draw against Arsenal last weekend and the comfortable Europa League victory over Real Sociedad in midweek.

In the sides' previous meeting this season, Man Utd beat Leicester 3-0 at Old Trafford on November 10 in Ruud van Nistelrooy's final game in caretaker charge before Ruben Amorim took over.

When is Leicester City vs Man Utd?

Leicester vs Man Utd in the Premier League takes place at the King Power Stadium. Kick-off is 7pm UK time.

How to watch Leicester City vs Man Utd

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Premier League from 6.30pm and on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Highlights: Watch free Premier League highlights shortly after full-time

How to watch Leicester City vs Man Utd with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 6.30pm Tap on the Sky Sports Premier League channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW TV?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free memberships options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Leicester City vs Man Utd team news

Abdul Fatawu is Leicester's only confirmed absentee for this match, with the winger having a season-ending knee injury.

Mason Mount could be available for Manchester United for the first time since mid-December. "I think he is going to [be on] the bench," said Amorim. "We will see, but we need every player and if he is fit, I am going to play him. He cannot play too many minutes, just five minutes of Mason Mount is perfect."

Harry Maguire is a doubt, while Leny Yoro definitely misses out with a foot injury and Patrick Dorgu remains suspended.

Leicester City vs Man Utd odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

With Patrick Dorgu still suspended, Noussair Mazraoui will have to fill in down the right flank in the wing-back role. It's a position he's not overly suited to, especially when asked to join in with the attacking sequences but he is a safe pair of hands. A betting angle to note when he does play in this role is his fouls committed data - which is spiking.

He's made 18 fouls in his last 10 starts when playing as the right wing-back, clearing the two or more fouls line on six occasions. Those numbers make the 6/4 with Sky Bet on him committing two or more fouls again a value play as just a 40 per cent probability underplays the true probability which is nearer 55 per cent.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1