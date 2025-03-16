Watch Carabao Cup final - Liverpool vs Newcastle: Live stream, TV channel, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Liverpool and Newcastle meet in the Carabao Cup final today at Wembley Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool are the current holders of the cup and will be looking to make it back-to-back successes at Wembley, after Virgil van Dijk's header secured a 1-0 win in extra-time over Chelsea in 2024.

Newcastle were last in the Carabao Cup final in 2023, when they lost 2-0 to Manchester United, and are bidding to win their first major domestic silverware since 1955.

Liverpool and Newcastle have already played each other twice this season in the Premier League. In December, the two sides played out a 3-3 draw at St James' Park, while Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield on February 26.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

Liverpool vs Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final takes place today at Wembley. Kick-off is 4.30pm UK time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in Carabao Cup final

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 3.30pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Liverpool vs Newcastle team news

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury, ruling him out the final.

Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are still recovering from their own respective injuries, but there is hope Ibrahima Konate can shake off the effects of a knock that also forced him off against PSG in midweek.

Newcastle will be without centre-back Sven Botman and left-back Lewis Hall, both of whom picked up injuries this month.

Anthony Gordon is serving a three-game suspension after being shown a red card against Brighton in the FA Cup.

Liverpool vs Newcastle odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

My instincts initially wanted to get against Liverpool with them dominating the outright betting at just 3/10 with Sky Bet to lift the trophy. But a quick scan of Eddie Howe's record with Newcastle against Liverpool and Manchester City completely put me off that idea. From 18 games against those two elite teams, Newcastle have won just once, losing 14 times and conceding 2.4 goals per game to a backdrop of 18.5 shots per game.

I'm heading to the goals market instead then.

Every time a final comes around at Wembley, I do think opposing goals at that stadium in that environment of high stakes is a sustainable long-term betting strategy. I'm convinced Wembley has the potential just to sap the momentum out of a game.

In the last 41 domestic and European matches played at Wembley, the average goals per 90 stands at 1.94 goals in normal time over 41 games. And there's only been four games where the goal line has gone over 3.5 from those 41 matches. An incredibly profitable trend to follow.

Another piece of evidence to throw into the low-scoring theory for this match is related to how Premier League clubs have fared in their next game after being knocked out of the Champions League in extra-time or penalties. Exactly what Liverpool are facing here.

And from the last nine occasions, eight of those nine matches went under 2.5 goals and the total match goals in those nine games averaged just 1.6 per 90.

Yes, nine games is a very small sample size but I think it makes perfect sense that a team that have been both mentally and physically fatigued in a Champions League knockout game are going to feel the effects of that in their next game.

Under 2.5 goals at 5/4 with Sky Bet it is then.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0 (Liverpool to win on penalties) | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Under 2.5 goals (5/4 with Sky Bet)