Stream the Carabao Cup final, Leicester City vs Man Utd, The Players and Jack Draper final on NOW

​​​​​​​Sky Sports' Big Weekend concludes with a spectacular Sunday of live football -and you can stream it all for under £15 with a NOW Day Membership.

The first major silverware of the men's English football season is on offer on Sunday afternoon when Liverpool meet Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, with kick-off at 4.30pm.

In the Premier League Leicester City vs Manchester United is live on Sky Sports Premier League at 7pm.

Away from the football, you can see whether Rory McIlroy can claim The Players Championship for the second time in his career with the final round at TPC Sawgrass live on Sky Sports Golf.

And in tennis, Britain's Jack Draper goes for Indian Wells glory as he faces Holger Rune in the final which is live at 8.30pm on Sky Sports Tennis; starting at 9pm.

A Big Weekend of football on Sky Sports 12.30pm - Scottish Premiership: Celtic vs Rangers - live on Sky Sports Football

12.30pm - Championship: Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United - live on Sky Sports+

1.30pm - Premier League: Arsenal vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports Premier League

2.30pm - Bundesliga: Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt - live on Sky Sports+

4.30pm - Carabao Cup Final: Liverpool vs Newcastle - live on Sky Sports Football

4.30pm - Bundesliga: FC Heidenheim 1846 vs Holstein Kiel - live on Sky Sports+

6.30pm - Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen - live on Sky Sports+

7pm - Premier League: Leicester City vs Manchester United - live on Sky Sports Premier League

How to stream on NOW

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free membership options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can watch all of Sunday's action with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99.

NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours. It can't be paused.

Alternatively, you can choose a 6-Month Saver Membership or Flexible Month Membership. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

You can watch on one device as standard, up to two devices at the same time with NOW Boost, or up to three devices at the same time with NOW Ultra Boost.

Upgrading to Boost means you can watch in Full HD, enjoy Dolby Digital 5.1 with your sound system or soundbar, get an extra device to stream on, and watch on-demand content ad-free.

Upgrading to Ultra Boost means you can watch in up to 4k UHD HDR, enjoy Dolby Atmos with your sound system or soundbar, get two extra devices to stream on, and watch on-demand content ad-free. Check device compatibility here.

To add Boost or Ultra Boost to your Sports Membership, head over to My Account section of the NOW website.

More information about NOW can be found here.

