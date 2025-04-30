Rodri: Manchester City midfielder returns to full training after ACL injury as he bids to play at Club World Cup

Rodri has returned to full Manchester City training as he recovers from his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Sky Sports News understands there is still no time frame for Rodri's return but the Club World Cup is a more realistic target for his return than the FA Cup Final or any Premier League game.

Rodri was pictured as part of opening training on Wednesday but that was not his first training session, he's been slowly integrating back into training recently.

Erling Haaland is also back training after his ankle injury and Pep Guardiola is expected to give an update on his fitness in Thursday's news conference.

But Nathan Ake and John Stones are still not training with City.

Rodri's return will alert everyone

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Liverpool will still be celebrating the Premier League title but this could come across as a message from Manchester City: we'll be back.

Rodri's injury was one of the standout moments in this season's title race. Pep Guardiola's side is filled with talented players but none more so than the Ballon d'Or winner, whose absence has been sorely felt.

Not only were City nowhere near Liverpool's title charge but Guardiola's team were so open. The manner in which Rodri snuffed out counter-attacks was a major part of City winning four Premier League titles in a row. They dominated matches in the same way they dominated the league.

And Guardiola went from four top-flight titles in a row to losing four matches in a row for the first time in his career. And the numbers tell us that City are three times more likely to lose a match when Rodri is absent.

He may not play this season, but Rodri is already having an impact on the next one.

Man City's remaining matches this season

May 2: Wolves (H), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

May 10: Southampton (A), Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 17: Crystal Palace (N), FA Cup final, kick-off TBC

May 25: Fulham (A), Premier League, kick-off 4pm

TBD: Bournemouth (H), Premier League, kick-off TBC

June 18: Wydad AC (N), Club World Cup group stage, kick-off 5pm

June 23: Al Ain (N), Club World Cup group stage, kick-off 2am

June 26: Juventus (N), Club World Cup group stage, kick-off 8pm