Championship play-offs: Stuttering Sunderland need to 'flip the switch' against in-form Coventry for Premier League return

Sunderland are aiming to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017 but head into the Championship play-offs against Coventry City without tasting victory since early April.

Regis Le Bris' side guaranteed their place in the play-offs with five games to spare but have been stuttering as of late, having suffered defeat in all of their remaining games throughout the build-up to their two-legged tie with the Sky Blues, live on Sky Sports.

To add to their woes, the Black Cats have netted just the one goal across their last six outings in the second tier and come into this fixture short on the confidence that fired them into the conversation for automatic promotion earlier in the campaign.

Image: A timeline showing Sunderland's chances of automatic promotion from the Championship in 2024/25

Top goalscorer Wilson Isidor last added to his tally of 12 for the season back in February, where he netted the opening goal during a 2-1 defeat to champions Leeds United. His counterpart Eliezer Mayenda has one goal in his last nine appearances.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Le Bris explained the dip in form for his side, where he said: "We lost momentum because we secured fourth place early. We had nothing to chase.

"Look what's happened to PSG. It can happen to the biggest teams (losing momentum). We have something to chase again now."

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's side, who have been fired to within touching distance of the Premier League once again despite dwelling in 17th when he succeeded Mark Robins in November, come into the fixture full of belief.

While Sunderland stuttered, Coventry continued to grind out results to keep the likes of Blackburn, Millwall and West Brom at bay and finished as the sixth most in-form team within the Championship across the final six fixtures.

"It is bizarre to go from playing meaningless football to it meaning everything. It is rare to be able to switch it on again," said Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe on the Essential EFL podcast.

Sunderland's dismal run of form to the playoffs 0-0 draw - Norwich (a)

1-0 defeat - Swansea (h)

2-1 defeat - Bristol City (a)

1-0 defeat - Blackburn (h)

2-0 defeat - Oxford Utd (a)

1-0 defeat - QPR (h)

"This is really challenging, you don't want to play Coventry given the form they're in. Sunderland have been treading water, I can't remember a team that has been in this position before. It can suddenly turn when the pressure is on, but this is not ideal for them.

"They were challenging for the top two for a long time. But don't be surprised if they do switch it on. The Stadium of Light will be electric."

Sky Sports' Gary Weaver echoed the claims made on the podcast, where he emphasised how "weird" it was to witness the situation that has unfolded at Sunderland across recent weeks.

The most recent disappointment for Le Bris' side arrived on the final day of the regular season when his side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers, before being booed off the pitch at home following their dismal run of form.

Weaver added: "It's a weird situation. Sunderland have been booed off against QPR and that is not the send-off they wanted. They will be glad this is over and let's not forget how good they have been, they are victims of their own success due to being in fourth for so long.

"We haven't really spoken about it in the last few weeks, as they were guaranteed fourth, it was like they went off the radar.

Image: Sunderland's chances of promotion including the playoffs across the Championship season

"The last two games are the playoff team. Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda are not in goalscoring form and suddenly they need to flip that switch. They have a chance to reset now.

"This is three games to get to the Premier League, I'm sure the players will be motivated. It is one of the strangest situations for these players; the games have had no jeopardy, and now they face the biggest game of their lives.

"It will be interesting to see if the players can turn it back on."

The first leg of the tie will be played at the CBS Arena on Friday, before the second leg in the north east on Tuesday, and Le Bris' side mustn't suffer the same fate as their last visit to Coventry, if they want to maximise the impact their home crowd can have in the reverse fixture.

The two sides last met in March and it was Haji Wright's hat-trick on the afternoon that secured all three points in a dominant win for the hosts.

On the threats Coventry have which make a similar scoreline unfolding a risk for Sunderland, Hinchcliffe added: "Coventry, you look at the form, they are the only one of the four that rank in the top six.

"Sunderland are rock bottom. One single point in the last six games and one single goal. They will have plenty of concerns.

"Frank has done an amazing job. You look at the make-up of Coventry, look at the individuals, the goalkeeping situation is interesting. Ben Wilson coming back into the side and Milan van Ewijk is the second-best right-back in the Championship.

"Matt Grimes is a massive signing for them in terms of controlling matches. That could be a masterstroke from Lampard.

"Jack Rudoni is the most in form attacker for all four sides and Haji Wright backs him up too. They have a lot of dangerous players but Sunderland will be happy they're at home in the second leg."

Watch Coventry vs Sunderland in the first leg of the Championship semi-final live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm on Friday.