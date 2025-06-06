Nemanja Matic: Lyon midfielder given two-game ban for covering Ligue 1's anti-homophobia badge

Lyon's Nemanja Matic has been given a two-match ban after covering an anti-homophobia message on his shirt; Le Havre striker Ahmed Hassan has received the same ban; Ligue 1 runs an annual campaign which asks players to wear rainbow-coloured imagery and sees banners displayed in stadiums

Lyon's Nemanja Matic has been given a two-match ban after covering an anti-homophobia message on his shirt.

The former Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder covered over the anti-homophobia badge on the sleeve of his shirt when he came on as a substitute during Lyon's 2-0 home win over Angers on the final day of the Ligue 1 season on May 17.

Le Havre striker Ahmed Hassan has received the same ban, with the incident happening during his side's 3-2 win at Strasbourg.

Ligue 1 has issued the pair with two-match bans and a further two matches suspended, and both players have agreed to participate "in an awareness-raising campaign on the fight against homophobia in football" within six months, according to a statement from the French top-flight.

Matic's contract with Lyon expires at the end of June and he is yet to agree new terms with the French club.

Ligue 1 runs an annual campaign which asks players to wear rainbow-coloured imagery and sees banners displayed in stadiums.

There has been resistance to this in recent years, with some players citing personal or religious reasons for opting out.

Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed refused to feature in the final match of this season due to his beliefs as a Muslim, but has escaped any ban.

Speaking on why he chose to avoid the initiative, Mohamed wrote on Instagram: "Living together also means recognising that this diversity can be expressed differently from one person to another,' he wrote on social media.

"I believe in mutual respect - the respect we owe others, but also the respect we owe ourselves and our beliefs. As for me, there are deep-rooted values tied to my heritage and my faith, which make participating in this initiative difficult."