Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault; the offences relating to three women reportedly took place in 2021 and 2022; Partey denies all the charges against him

Thomas Partey: Former Arsenal midfielder granted conditional bail after appearing in court on rape and sexual assault charges

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been granted conditional bail after appearing in court on rape and sexual assault charges.

The five charges relate to three women and the offences are reported to have taken place between 2021 and 2022. Partey denies all the charges against him.

The hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday lasted less than 15 minutes. Partey was not asked to enter a plea, but only if he understood the charges and the conditions of his bail.

Partey's case has now been transferred to a Crown Court for trial. He is next due in court at the Old Bailey on September 2.

The 32-year-old was first arrested in July 2022, though he was not named at the time and continued to play for Arsenal while investigations were ongoing.

In a statement after he was charged, Partey's lawyer Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman and Rose, said: "Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name."

The Ghana international spent five seasons at Arsenal after being signed in 2020 for £45m but is now a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June. He made 52 appearances for Arsenal last season across all competitions.

In a statement to Sky Sports News, Arsenal said: "The player's contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case."

Two counts of rape relate to one woman, three counts of rape relate to a second woman and one count of sexual assault relates to a third woman.