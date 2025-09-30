William Saliba: Arsenal defender signs new long-term contract to stay with club until summer of 2030

William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

Sky Sports News understands the 24-year-old has penned a five-year deal to keep him at the club until the summer of 2030.

Saliba said: "I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it's the best place to be.

"I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I'll give even more to this club and to the fans."

Saliba has established himself as one of the Premier League's best centre-backs during his time at the club, featuring in all 38 top-flight games in the 2023/24 campaign and missing only three matches last season.

The centre-back had entered the final two years of his contract but has now committed his future to the Gunners.

The Frenchman joins fellow defender Gabriel Magalhaes plus academy products Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in committing to new Arsenal contracts in 2025.

'Still more to come from Saliba'

Saliba has been contracted to Arsenal since the summer of 2019 but had to wait three years until his competitive debut at the start of the 2022/23 season. Since then, he has made 140 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta said: "We're so happy that William has committed his future to us to be part of what we're building here. In the last three seasons, William has become an incredible defender whose composure, intelligence and physical presence make him one of the best in the world. He will continue his development with Arsenal to reach new heights.

"His consistency, maturity, and ability to influence matches will continue to be a big asset for us and we're looking forward to many more great performances from him at the heart of our defence."

Manager Mikel Arteta added: "William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day. Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.

"We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies."

Saliba: My friends supported Real Madrid - but I'm proper Arsenal

Saliba admitted he was always an Arsenal fan - despite his childhood friends supporting Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports' Joe Thomlinson, Saliba spoke about the viral image of him in an Arsenal kit as a young boy.

"My first shirt," said Saliba about his first memory of Arsenal. "I went to the Decathlon with my mum and she bought me an Arsenal shirt. That's my first memory.

"I wore this shirt a lot - Thierry Henry's. In Paris, you have some fans of Arsenal, but in the [part of the] city I'm from, not really. They preferred Real Madrid or Barcelona, but me? I'm a proper one."

Analysis: Arsenal locking down successful defence

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta had three huge contracts to negotiate upon arriving in north London earlier this year: Gabriel, Saliba and Bukayo Saka's contracts were all due to expire in 2027.

Now it's a case of two down, one to go.

Saliba has joined Gabriel in committing to a new deal which means Arsenal are safeguarding their biggest asset: their defence.

There was always a risk regarding Saliba's old contract situation - especially with whispers of Real Madrid's interest. But that defensive security is something Arsenal have over Liverpool, who face an uncertain future with Ibrahima Konate.

That Saliba-Gabriel centre-back pairing has been a huge part of Arsenal's success. Since it began in August 2022, Mikel Arteta's side have become regular title contenders.

That looks set to continue this season. Arsenal's backline have kept clean sheets in five out of their eight games this season - Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle have managed to breach the backline.

When one of them is missing, Arsenal look a different team defensively. That is definitely the case in terms of Arsenal's Premier League record without Saliba, with the Gunners conceding goals at twice the rate when he is absent.

Since his debut, no Premier League defender has won more balls in the middle third of the pitch or kept more clean sheets than that Frenchman, while he also ranks second for ball recoveries.

The good thing for Arsenal this season is they seem to have found a perfect back-up for him in Cristhian Mosquera. Saliba's minutes can be managed this term. We may be about to see the best of him.

Is Saka next on contract renewal front?

Image: Could Bukayo Saka be next to sign a new deal with the Gunners?

Gunners boss Arteta also discussed Bukayo Saka's future as - like Saliba's former situation - he has entered the last two years of his contract.

Reports suggest the north London club are ready to put Bukayo Saka in the top pay league as they step up efforts to tie him down to a new deal.

"I would love that!" said Arteta about Saka extending terms at Arsenal. "From everything I know, he's a player who is extremely happy and proud to have the role that he has in the football club.

"Things will develop in a natural way like they always do and everybody knows how important Bukayo is as a player for us. Hopefully we can do it."