Russell Martin: Rangers head coach sees 'improvement' as he fights to save job while Kris Boyd predicts it'll 'get worse'

Russell Martin insists Rangers are "improving" as he fights to save his job but Sky Sports' Kris Boyd is predicting things to "get worse" if he stays at Ibrox.

One win from seven in the Scottish Premiership and 11 points behind in the title race. Is there any way back for the head coach?

A group of fans blocked the team bus outside the Falkirk Stadium and Martin was given a police escort to his car after being booed relentlessly during and after another disappointing game for the Ibrox side.

While it is wins that will ultimately save his job, Martin insists he has to look at the bigger picture and he will "help them until I'm told not to."

"There has been improvement. Maybe not in results but performance a lot, but I know everyone just wants to win games," the former Southampton boss told Sky Sports.

"I hear everyone saying it all the time, you just have to win. You also have to have a way to learn and grow and develop.

"You can't just win sustainably, in my opinion. You can't just win.

"Also, you can't just win if you don't have a team of seasoned men with thousands of games under their belt collectively that no-one understands.

"We haven't got that. We've got a lot of young players that are growing into it and they need a lot of help.

"My job is to keep trying to help them and I'll do it until I'm told not to."

Rangers' sporting director Kevin Thelwell (left) and chief executive Patrick Stewart (centre) were at the Falkirk Stadium

Rangers have conceded in their last 23 away games, a new unwanted record for the club.

"We're building without the results we currently want, so I understand it," he said of the pressure he is under.

"It's part of this job of any football club. More scrutiny and intensity here than most places, I'd argue but it's something you have to deal with.

"And I'll do that to the best of my ability until I'm told not to, like I said. I don't have any control of that.

"I felt really well supported from everyone, including today, this morning. So I'll just keep focusing on what I can control, which is the players for work."

Boyd: Something has to change

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd was at the Falkirk Stadium:

"That's now 23 games away from home that Rangers have failed to keep a clean sheet. I know that's not all been on Russell Martin, but I think when go into a football club, you've got to identify what's wrong and if that has been something that's been a pattern for a long period of time, then you've got to fix that.

"If you can't keep a clean sheet, you have absolutely no chance of winning a game of football. Sorry, it gives you an uphill battle to win a game of football.

"I can totally understand if you're at the top end of the pitch creating chances and from a selfish point of view, if you're a striker, you might go, 'well, I'm getting loads of chances.'

"Bojan Miovski has one touch in the box here, he scores with it. You've got players there if you can create opportunities for them they will score goals.

"But Rangers don't look as if they're going to do it. Rangers looked disjointed and no doubt, anxious in the second half.

"Something has to change because this is not good enough.

"They've not been to Tynecastle, Easter Road, Celtic Park, Pittodrie, Tannadice or Rugby Park.

"This is only going to get worse if it doesn't change."