Philippe Clement: Norwich set to appoint former Rangers boss as head coach

Norwich City are set to appoint former Rangers boss Philippe Clement as their new head coach.

Sky Sports News understands the Canaries hope to make an announcement later on Tuesday.

Norwich were previously looking at former Sweden boss John Dahl Tomasson as Liam Manning's replacement, with Gary O'Neil also in the running.

But Tomasson removed himself from the process on Monday night after the two parties were unable to come to an agreement following their talks.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Norwich also held talks with former Wolves and Bournemouth manager O'Neil.

However, those discussions did not progress. It is understood O'Neil is willing to be patient for the right opportunity to present itself.

Clement has been out of work since leaving Rangers in February of this year. He left Ibrox with the club 13 points behind Scottish Premier League leaders Celtic with 11 games to go - with the club also in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Image: Clement won the Scottish League Cup with Rangers in 2024 and took them to the last 16 of the Europa League

Clement was replaced by Barry Ferguson on an interim basis and Rangers have since hired two permanent successors to the Belgian since then in Russell Martin and current boss Danny Röhl.

At the time of Clement's Rangers departure, he was the fifth-shortest-serving permanent manager in the Ibrox club's history, being in charge for 498 days, despite having a win percentage of 64 per cent and winning the Scottish League Cup in 2024.

Clement has also won three Belgian top-flight titles in his career - back-to-back trophies in 2021 with Club Brugge and another one with Genk in 2019. He also had a spell at French side Monaco for 18 months, ending in June 2023.

