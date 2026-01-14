Conor Gallagher to Tottenham: Medical completed ahead of £34m move from Atletico Madrid on five-and-a-half-year deal

Conor Gallagher has completed his medical with Tottenham ahead of sealing a £34m transfer from Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher is expected to sign a five-and-a-half-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Aston Villa and Tottenham both approached Atletico about signing Gallagher, but Spurs are now on the verge of sealing his signing. They are long-term admirers of the England midfielder, and were interested when he signed for Atletico in August 2024.

Sky Sports News earlier reported that Spurs were in the market for a midfielder after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for the majority of the season with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old signed for the Spanish club in the summer of 2024 for around £38m.

Gallagher brings with him plenty of experience in the Premier League, having made 136 appearances in the competition for the likes of West Brom, Crystal Palace and Chelsea prior to joining Atletico Madrid.

Image: Conor Gallagher provides considerable work rate and ample attacking output

Spurs confirmed the extent of Bentancur's injury on Tuesday, after the South American midfielder underwent surgery on his right hamstring.

A statement from the club read: "The Uruguay international midfielder suffered the injury during our Premier League fixture at Bournemouth last week and will now commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff."

Elsewhere, no member of Thomas Frank's first-team squad is currently allowed to leave the club.

Mathys Tel has interest from Paris FC and Radu Dragusin from Roma - but they are still part of Frank's plans.

Spurs are also finalising a £13m deal for Santos left-back Souza. The 19-year-old is being brought in to provide cover and competition for Destiny Udogie.