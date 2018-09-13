MLS News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

Nedum Onuoha joins MLS side Real Salt Lake

Defender decided to leave England for a new challenge

Last Updated: 13/09/18 10:45pm

Nedem Onuoha spent six and a half years at QPR before leaving last season
Nedem Onuoha spent six and a half years at QPR before leaving last season

Former Manchester City and QPR defender Nedem Onuoha has joined Real Salt Lake.

The 31-year-old defender joined QPR in 2012 and spent six-and-a-half years at the club, who he captained for three seasons before leaving in the summer.

Onuoha's deal is guaranteed until next year with the club having the option to extend it for the 2020 season.

The player said he had interest from Championship clubs but wanted a new experience and challenge.

Colorado vs Atlanta Utd

September 15, 2018, 8:50pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Real Salt Lake are tied for fourth place in the Western Conference heading into Saturday's home game against Minnesota United.

Play Super 6

Jeff gave away £1.5m last month. Enter your predictions to be the next winner here.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK