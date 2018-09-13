Nedum Onuoha joins MLS side Real Salt Lake
Defender decided to leave England for a new challenge
By Tejas Kotecha
Last Updated: 13/09/18 10:45pm
Former Manchester City and QPR defender Nedem Onuoha has joined Real Salt Lake.
The 31-year-old defender joined QPR in 2012 and spent six-and-a-half years at the club, who he captained for three seasons before leaving in the summer.
Onuoha's deal is guaranteed until next year with the club having the option to extend it for the 2020 season.
The player said he had interest from Championship clubs but wanted a new experience and challenge.
Real Salt Lake are tied for fourth place in the Western Conference heading into Saturday's home game against Minnesota United.