MLS: Bradley Wright-Phillps nets hat-trick, Wayne Rooney scores

1:50 MLS: DC United 3-3 New York Red Bulls MLS: DC United 3-3 New York Red Bulls

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored a hat-trick to outshine fellow Englishman Wayne Rooney in a dramatic 3-3 draw between the New York Red Bulls and DC United in the MLS.

Rooney fired his side into a 2-1 lead with a sublime volley from an Oriel Fisher cross after 64 minutes, but Wright-Phillips was not to be outdone as he dragged his side level three times to earn a share of the spoils.

Paul Arriola gave the home side the lead after 25 minutes, but Wright-Phillips levelled the scores for the first time four minutes before the break.

Rooney fired DC back in front after the break, but Wright-Phillips dragged his side level again 12 minutes later.

Luciano Acosta must have thought he had won it for DC when he sublimely chipped goalkeeper Luis Robles from a narrow angle three minutes from the end, but there was still time for Wright-Phillips to ensure the points were shared.

The draw leaves the Red Bulls second in the MLS table while DC have climbed to seventh.

Elsewhere on Sunday Chicago Fire beat Orlando City 4-0 thanks to a brace from Nemanja Nikolic.

The 30-year-old opened the scoring after just three minutes and Aleksandar Katai doubled the lead after finding an empty net 28 minutes into the first half.

Nemanja Nikolic (right) scored twice

Michael de Leeuw put Chicago 3-0 up 11 minutes into the second-half off a corner kick, while Orlando's defensive struggles were exposed late in the game as they showed little answer to a midfield interception from Raheem Edwards to set up Nikolic's second goal in the 70th minute.

The win puts Chicago Fire 10th in the Eastern Conference with 27 points, one above bottom placed Orlando City on 24 points.