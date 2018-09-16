MLS round-up: Bradley Wright-Phillps nets hat-trick with Wayne Rooney also on target

1:50 MLS: DC United 3-3 New York Red Bulls MLS: DC United 3-3 New York Red Bulls

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored a hat-trick to outshine fellow Englishman Wayne Rooney in a dramatic 3-3 draw between the New York Red Bulls and DC United in the MLS.

Rooney fired his side into a 2-1 lead with a sublime volley from an Oriel Fisher cross after 64 minutes, but Wright-Phillips was not to be outdone as he dragged his side level three times to earn a share of the spoils.

Paul Arriola gave the home side the lead after 25 minutes, but Wright-Phillips levelled the scores for the first time four minutes before the break.

Rooney fired DC back in front after the break, but Wright-Phillips dragged his side level again 12 minutes later.

Luciano Acosta must have thought he had won it for DC when he sublimely chipped goalkeeper Luis Robles from a narrow angle three minutes from the end, but there was still time for Wright-Phillips to ensure the points were shared.

The draw leaves the Red Bulls second in the MLS table while DC have climbed to seventh.