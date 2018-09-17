San Jose Earthquakes sack head coach Mikael Stahre

Mikael Stahre has been sacked by the San Jose Earthquakes

Major League Soccer club San Jose Earthquakes have parted ways with head coach Mikael Stahre.

Stahre has been sacked after less than a year at the club, with the Earthquakes bottom of the Western Conference.

Former assistant coach Steve Ralston will take charge of the team for the remaining six games of the regular season.

"I would like to thank Mikael and Alex for their hard work and professionalism this season," said Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli.

"Mikael has qualities, both as a person and a coach, that will be missed by players, staff and the front office alike.

"We felt we needed a change and decided that the six remaining games represent an opportunity for all of us to begin heading in a new direction and to evaluate our options actively with a single goal in mind: to strengthen our First Team for the upcoming season and beyond."