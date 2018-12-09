WATCH: Seven-year-old sings national anthem at MLS final

1:50 Seven-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja sings the national anthem at the MLS Cup final Seven-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja sings the national anthem at the MLS Cup final

Seven-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja captured millions of hearts when she sang the national anthem before the MLS Cup final.

It was the biggest crowd in MLS history, more than 73,000 were packed into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch the game between Atlanta United and Portland Timbers.

But it did not deter Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, who had the crowd roaring with approval when she sang the anthem ahead of the match.

0:50 Highlights from the MLS Cup final as Atlanta United beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 to win the title in their second season since being formed Highlights from the MLS Cup final as Atlanta United beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 to win the title in their second season since being formed

Malea started singing lessons at the age of three. She also acts, models and has an Instagram following of more than 22,000.

She later took to social media to say how honoured she was to be invited.

Atlanta United beat Portland Timbers 2-0 to win the MLS Cup.

Click on the video to watch Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja steal the show in Atlanta.