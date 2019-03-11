MLS: Carlos Vela and Adama Diomande lead Los Angeles FC win

3:38 Watch highlights from Sunday's MLS matches Watch highlights from Sunday's MLS matches

Carlos Vela scored and had three assists and Adama Diomande added a goal and an assist to help Los Angeles FC beat Portland Timbers 4-1 in MLS on Sunday.

Christian Ramirez and Mark-Anthony Kaye scored either side of Jeremy Ebobisse's goal to put LA 2-1 ahead at half-time.

Former Hull forward Diomande then netted in the 65th minute before setting up Vela for the fourth goal.

Portland finished with 10 men after Diego Chara was sent off for two bookings.

Atlanta United's slow start under Frank De Boer continued as they drew 1-1 with expansion side FC Cincinnati.

Josef Martinez scored an early goal but the lead didn't stand up for the defending MLS Cup champions as Roland Lamah replied in the 86th minute to give Cincinnati their first point.

An announced crowd of 70,382 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium groaned loudly when the final whistle sounded, having witnessed another troubling outcome under first-year coach De Boer.

Atlanta opened the MLS season last weekend with a 2-0 loss at DC United and were coming off a 3-0 blowout by Monterrey in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Ilie Sanchez scored a penalty as Sporting Kansas City beat Philadelphia Union 2-0.

Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia also saved a spot-kick while Union defender Jack Elliott scored an own goal in the 80th minute. Both teams were coming off season-opening losses.

Bill Hamid had his 56th shutout in his 200th start for DC United in their 0-0 draw with New York City.