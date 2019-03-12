David Beckham pranked by James Corden with fake LA Galaxy statue

3:19 James Corden pranked David Beckham with a fake LA Galaxy statue James Corden pranked David Beckham with a fake LA Galaxy statue

LA Galaxy and James Corden teamed up to prank David Beckham with a fake statue ahead of the official unveiling earlier in March.

In a clip released on Monday's The Late Late Show, Beckham was shocked at the sculpture, calling it "embarrassing" before asking the film crew to turn off the cameras.

Corden couldn't contain his laughter as he watched the former England captain's reaction from behind the scenes, before eventually revealing the prank, much to Beckham's relief.

Beckham saw the funny side after Corden revealed the prank

In an extremely intricate plan to fool Beckham, LA Galaxy president Chris Klein played along with the joke and comedian Maz Jobrani imitated real sculptor Omri Amrany.

"How can you change this in such a short amount of time? My parents and wife are coming over," Beckham said to Jobrani.

The real statue of Beckham was unveiled outside LA Galaxy's stadium at the beginning of March

"I don't want to offend you in any way, but this is a big thing for me. It's embarrassing."

The real statue of Beckham was unveiled outside LA Galaxy's stadium ahead of their season opener against Chicago Fire on March 2.