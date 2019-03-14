Chicago Fire sign former Atletico Madrid player Nicolas Gaitan

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Nicolas Gaitan has joined MLS side Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire have signed Argentine midfielder Nicolas Gaitan from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang on a free transfer.

The former Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Boca Juniors player joins for the 2019 MLS season with an option of a further year.

The 31-year-old has made 181 appearances in Spain and Portugal's top tier and earned 19 caps for the Argentine national side during his career.

The most recent of those international appearances came in Argentina's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

On the signing, Chicago Fire Head Coach Veljko Paunović said: "Nicolás is a player that can destabilize any defence in this league.

"He has an enormous amount of talent and is still in his prime. We're eager to get the most out of his attacking creativity."