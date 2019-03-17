MLS: Wayne Rooney hits hat-trick as DC United thrash Real Salt Lake

Rooney looks to the skies after completing his hat-trick on Saturday night

Wayne Rooney's first three goals of the season led DC United to a dominant 5-0 win over visiting Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

It was Rooney's first hat-trick in Major League Soccer since joining DC United last July. Remarkably, it means all 15 of his goals in a DC shirt have come in home games.

Lucas Rodriguez and Ulises Segura also scored for DC United, while Salt Lake were reduced to nine men with both Jefferson Savarino and Marcelo Silva sent off.

Beyond the attack, United remain the only MLS team that has yet to concede a goal this season. Goalkeeper Bill Hamid needed to make just two saves to record his third consecutive shutout.

Going back to last season, they now have now gone 372 minutes without conceding in the regular season. They are also unbeaten in their last 13 regular season games, winning nine of them.

Salt Lake may have been fortunate to concede just five in what was an all-around nightmarish evening for the visitors.

Savarino was shown a straight red in first-half stoppage time, after his accidental high kick to the face of Luciano Acosta. Silva received his second booking of the game in the 67th minute.

Rooney's first goal came on from the penalty spot in the 34th minute. A video review revealed that a foul by Silva foul on Paul Arriola took place just inside the box.

DC United midfielder Lucas Rodriguez celebrates scoring the fourth goal

In the 41st minute, defender Leonardo Jara made a surge forward before rolling a well-placed pass across to an open Rooney, who had time to place to delicate finish over Nick Rimando.

More excellent passing set up the third DC goal. Acosta found Junior Moreno on the near side of the Salt Lake box, and Moreno crossed for a sliding Rooney to score.

Elsewhere, LA Galaxy defeated Minnesota United 3-2 with Jonathan dos Santos, Chris Pontius and Sebastian Lletget securing the victory for the hosts.

Minnesota rallied through goals from Jan Gregus and Jan Gregus, but it was not enough to avoid defeat.