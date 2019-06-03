Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores stunner in LA Galaxy loss

0:50 Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a stunning bicycle kick on Sunday night - but the Los Angeles Galaxy still lost 2-1 to the New England Revolution Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a stunning bicycle kick on Sunday night - but the Los Angeles Galaxy still lost 2-1 to the New England Revolution

Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed off his acrobatic side with stunning bicycle kick, but it was not enough to stop LA Galaxy losing 2-1 to the New England Revolution.

A long throw into the box was knocked to the 37-year-old by Joe Corona, with the Swede taking a couple of touches before finding the net with a spectacular strike.

But the 84th-minute goal - his 11th of the season - was too late as New England held on to remain undefeated in four games.

Bruce Arena wins first game on the sidelines Former USA manager Bruce Arena was in the dugout for the first time since taking over as head coach and sporting director on May 14, replacing Brad Friedel. He had not been on the sidelines over the last few weeks as he did not want to distract from the players on the pitch.

Cristian Penilla had opened the scoring just before half-time as his fierce shot crept through the hands of 'keeper David Bingham. New England's lead was doubled on the hour mark when Teal Bunbury slotted into the net after being put through by Carles Gil.

Ibra's goal was the pick of the bunch at the Dignity Health Sports Complex but the Galaxy could not make their late pressure count.

The striker was not in the best mood following the game, and when asked how, at the age of 37, he was still able to produce such acrobatics, he said: "Maybe I should stop. Maybe this is a message for me to stop.

"[The result is] very disappointing and very irritating also because it was not a difficult game and I think everyone was under-performing. When you play like that, it is difficult to come out and get what we want. We didn't utilise the chances we had and they got chances and goals... We should have won. No excuses today."

Elsewhere in the MLS...

2:48 Auston Trusty kept his cool to convert a late chance as the Philadelphia Union beat Minnesota United 3-2 to maintain their top spot in the Eastern Conference Auston Trusty kept his cool to convert a late chance as the Philadelphia Union beat Minnesota United 3-2 to maintain their top spot in the Eastern Conference

Auston Trusty kept his cool to convert a late chance as the Philadelphia Union beat Minnesota United 3-2 to maintain their top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Minnesota had the bulk of the early chances, but Philadelphia were first on the score sheet when Jamiro Monteiro buried an 18th-minute penalty.

Hassani Dotson drew the Union level 10 minutes later, but Haris Medunjanin ensured the visitors finished the half up 2-1 with a deft free-kick one minute before the break.

Kevin Molino drew the game level at 2-2 on 77 minutes, but second-half substitute Trusty was first to a deep cross from fellow replacement Ilsinho to score and deal Minnesota their first home defeat at Allianz Field.