MLS round-up: Carlos Vela stars as Los Angeles FC hit six

Carlos Vela scored twice as Los Angeles FC rallied to beat Vancouver 6-1 while Nicolas Lodeiro scored late for Seattle to see off Columbus Crew.

Vela, with 19 goals this season, extended his lead to six goals ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the MLS Golden Boot race.

Yordy Reyna took advantage of a goalkeeping error to open the scoring in the fifth minute for the Whitecaps, but Vancouver's Andy Rose netted an unfortunate own goal before Vela took over to send his team to victory.

Elsewhere, Rashawn Dally and Victor Ulloa scored their first goals as FC Cincinnati rebounded from a dismal outing with a win over Houston Dynamo, ending a six-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Lodeiro scored his second goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Seattle.

Sounders' Kelvin Leerdam hit the crossbar with a free-kick in the 94th minute and then Lodeiro headed a deflected cross into the right corner to help Seattle win for the second time in their last three games.

Yohan Croizet scored as Sporting Kansas City held on to beat Chicago 1-0, while Danny Hoesen scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time for San Jose in their win over Real Salt Lake.