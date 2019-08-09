Zlatan Ibrahimovic blasts MLS play-off format

1:07 LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has blasted the MLS play-off format, claiming it does not promote a winning mentality. LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has blasted the MLS play-off format, claiming it does not promote a winning mentality.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has blasted the MLS play-off system, claiming it does not promote a winning mentality.

A post-season tournament between the top seven teams determines the overall MLS champion, meaning any side could lose a number of games during the regular season but still end up triumphant.

It is something that does not sit well with the LA Galaxy forward, whose side face DC United on Monday night live on Sky Sports Football.

"I said last year when we lost four, five games in a row I was not used to it," Ibrahimovic said.

"It never happened to me before and that is something I don't want to adapt to but to learn from and not to let it happen again.

"Obviously it's a different system in the U.S - when you talk about the play-off, you just need to make the play-off, win the play-off and that's it. So it doesn't matter if you lose or win."

"You talk about mentality, for me, mentality is every day. Training, the way you train is the way you play the game.

"The results in every game is important. But here, you come in seventh place, you make play-offs, you win. So how do you create that mentality to be on your toes 24 hours? Is very difficult."

