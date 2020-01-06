Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila named New York City head coach

Ronny Deila guided Celtic to three major trophies during his time with the club

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila has been named as the new head coach of MLS side New York City FC on a three-year contract.

Deila began his managerial career in his native Norway, guiding Stromsgodset to the Norwegian Football Cup in 2010, followed by the league title three years later.

The 44-year-old will be best known to most British fans as the manager of Celtic, who he led between June 2014 and May 2016, with the Hoops crowned Scottish champions twice during his tenure, while also winning the Scottish League Cup.

Deila joins New York City from another Norwegian side, Valerenga, after previous City boss Domenec Torrent left the club by mutual consent in November 2019.

"When the opportunity came up to join New York City FC as their new head coach, it was a dream come true for me to manage an amazing club in a great city," Deila told the club's official website.

"When I come in, it's important to continue to build on what's already proven to be a strong foundation and to get some of my ideas across.

"The way I want to play and the way NYCFC has played is very similar. I'm a very attacking coach. We want to have the ball as much as possible, but also try to be direct when you have those opportunities.

"I'm really looking forward to getting going and getting to know the players in pre-season and begin my time at NYCFC. I'm ready to see our supporters and hopefully we'll have a wonderful relationship.

"I'm going to do everything I can to play good football the City way and I'll give everything from myself to the club and I'm sure we're going to achieve fantastic things in the future."