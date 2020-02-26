MLS 2020: Watch live on Sky Sports this season

The new Major League Soccer season kicks off this weekend

The new Major League Soccer season kicks off this weekend, with David Beckham's Inter Miami taking on LAFC, live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will show two live games each weekend during the regular season - which runs until October - across Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix.

You will also be able to see the MLS All-Star game, plus all play-off games and the MLS Cup final in November live on Sky.

0:43 David Beckham, owner of the new Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami, says he would love to have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing for his new team David Beckham, owner of the new Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami, says he would love to have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing for his new team

Defending MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders will start their defence in front of the Sky Sports cameras against Chicago Fire, before Beckham's expansion team heads to Los Angeles to take on last season's Supporters' Shield winners.

Beckham will come up against a fellow former Manchester United player in Javier Hernandez when Inter Miami host LA Galaxy - live on Sky Sports - on March 14.

1:10 There were some familiar faces in New York to launch the new kits for the 2020 MLS season, which will feature David Beckham's new side Inter Miami There were some familiar faces in New York to launch the new kits for the 2020 MLS season, which will feature David Beckham's new side Inter Miami

Sun Mar 1: Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire - Sky Sports Football; kick-off 8pm

Sun Mar 1: LAFC vs Inter Miami - Sky Sports Football and Main Event; kick-off 10.30pm

Sat Mar 7: Real Salt Lake vs New York Red Bulls - Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7pm

Sat Mar 7: Toronto vs New York City FC - Sky Sports Football; kick-off 10pm

Sat Mar 14: Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy - Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix; kick-off 6.30pm

Sat Mar 14: Atlanta United vs Sporting Kansas - Sky Sports Football and Main Event; kick-off 11pm

Sat Mar 21: Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United - Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix; kick-off 7.30pm

Sun Mar 22: LA Galaxy vs Orlando City - Sky Sports Football; kick-off 10pm

Sat Mar 28: New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City - Sky Sports Football; kick-off 5pm

Sun Mar 29: Sporting Kansas vs Real Salt Lake - Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix; kick-off 12.30am

All the ways to watch

Sky Sports subscribers can stream games via the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch through NOW TV. A Sky Sports day pass is available for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99, or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps.