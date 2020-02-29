MLS opening weekend: Debuts, team news and stats
The 2020 MLS season kicks off this weekend with two new teams, a new defending Supporters' Shield winner and a new superstar in action.
Debuts are the theme as Inter Miami and Nashville SC both take the field for the first time, and the new franchises have been handed tough opening assignments, with Nashville hosting Atlanta United before Inter Miami travel to Western Conference finalists LAFC, live on Sky Sports.
Los Angeles Football Club vs Inter Miami CF
March 1, 2020, 10:30pm
Atlanta have plenty of new faces of their own following the retirement of captain Michael Parkhurst and the departures of Darlington Nagbe and Julian Gressel. Miles Robinson is injured at the start the season, and given how Atlanta started the campaign last year, they could be vulnerable this weekend.
David Beckham's Inter Miami finally ready to arrive
This weekend, David Beckham's Inter Miami CF will finally arrive in Major League Soccer, live on Sky Sports.
LAFC, meanwhile, have seen Walker Zimmerman and Tyler Miller move on during the off-season, and after playoff disappointment last term, they have plenty to prove themselves.
Elsewhere, defending champions Seattle Sounders host Chicago Fire, live on Sky Sports, with Seattle seeing a designated player depart in Victor Rodriguez with Joao Paulo arriving in his stead.
Seattle vs Chicago
March 1, 2020, 8:20pm
Real Salt Lake, who finished third in the Western Conference last season, announced the signing of former Manchester United striker Guiseppe Rossi on Thursday and he could be in line to feature when they travel to Orlando S.C. on Saturday.
After a promising season of growth, Minnesota United switched out goalkeepers, bringing in Miller from LAFC for Vito Mannone. Abu Danladi is also gone, having departed for Nashville in the expansion draft, and Luis Amarilla has arrived in his place with a promise of goals, with a West Coast trip to Portland his first challenge.
Former Premier League striker Javier Hernandez leads L.A. Galaxy into their opening game against Houston Dynamo.
Last year's Eastern Conference regular season champions NYCFC start the season on the road at Columbus on Sunday afternoon, under new management in Ronny Deila. Gedion Zelalem also joins, although he struggled last season at Sporting KC.
Philadelphia Union, off a 55-point season last campaign, visit FC Dallas who remain virtually as they were last season with the exception of the new contracts Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira signed.
MLS Week One schedule
Saturday
- D.C. United vs Colorado Rapids (6pm)
- Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution (8pm)
- Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy (8.30pm)
- San Jose Earthquakes vs Toronto FC (10.30pm)
- FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union (11pm)
- Orlando City vs Real Salt Lake (11pm)
Sunday
- Nashville vs Atlanta United (1am)
- Vancouver vs Sporting KC (3.30am)
- Columbus Crew vs New York City FC (5.30pm)
- New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati (6pm)
- Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire - 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football
- LAFC vs Inter Miami - 10.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football, Main Event & Mix
Monday
- Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United (12.30am)