MLS opening weekend: Debuts, team news and stats

The new Major League Soccer season kicks off this weekend

The 2020 MLS season kicks off this weekend with two new teams, a new defending Supporters' Shield winner and a new superstar in action.

Debuts are the theme as Inter Miami and Nashville SC both take the field for the first time, and the new franchises have been handed tough opening assignments, with Nashville hosting Atlanta United before Inter Miami travel to Western Conference finalists LAFC, live on Sky Sports.

Los Angeles Football Club vs Inter Miami CF Live on

Atlanta have plenty of new faces of their own following the retirement of captain Michael Parkhurst and the departures of Darlington Nagbe and Julian Gressel. Miles Robinson is injured at the start the season, and given how Atlanta started the campaign last year, they could be vulnerable this weekend.

LAFC, meanwhile, have seen Walker Zimmerman and Tyler Miller move on during the off-season, and after playoff disappointment last term, they have plenty to prove themselves.

7:57 Watch a selection of the best long range goals from the MLS in the 2019 season, including Wayne Rooney's goal from his own half! Watch a selection of the best long range goals from the MLS in the 2019 season, including Wayne Rooney's goal from his own half!

Elsewhere, defending champions Seattle Sounders host Chicago Fire, live on Sky Sports, with Seattle seeing a designated player depart in Victor Rodriguez with Joao Paulo arriving in his stead.

Seattle vs Chicago Live on

Real Salt Lake, who finished third in the Western Conference last season, announced the signing of former Manchester United striker Guiseppe Rossi on Thursday and he could be in line to feature when they travel to Orlando S.C. on Saturday.

After a promising season of growth, Minnesota United switched out goalkeepers, bringing in Miller from LAFC for Vito Mannone. Abu Danladi is also gone, having departed for Nashville in the expansion draft, and Luis Amarilla has arrived in his place with a promise of goals, with a West Coast trip to Portland his first challenge.

6:34 Watch every MLS team's best goal from the 2019 season, including an outrageous solo goal from Carlos Vela. Watch every MLS team's best goal from the 2019 season, including an outrageous solo goal from Carlos Vela.

Former Premier League striker Javier Hernandez leads L.A. Galaxy into their opening game against Houston Dynamo.

Last year's Eastern Conference regular season champions NYCFC start the season on the road at Columbus on Sunday afternoon, under new management in Ronny Deila. Gedion Zelalem also joins, although he struggled last season at Sporting KC.

5:39 Watch a montage of the best showboats from the MLS in the 2019 season. Watch a montage of the best showboats from the MLS in the 2019 season.

Philadelphia Union, off a 55-point season last campaign, visit FC Dallas who remain virtually as they were last season with the exception of the new contracts Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira signed.

MLS Week One schedule

Saturday

D.C. United vs Colorado Rapids (6pm)

Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution (8pm)

2:14 Thierry Henry says it would be 'the best' if he received comparisons to Arsene Wenger as he prepares for his first MLS campaign as Montreal Impact head coach. Thierry Henry says it would be 'the best' if he received comparisons to Arsene Wenger as he prepares for his first MLS campaign as Montreal Impact head coach.

Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy (8.30pm)

San Jose Earthquakes vs Toronto FC (10.30pm)

FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union (11pm)

Orlando City vs Real Salt Lake (11pm)

7:23 Watch a selection of the best saves from the MLS in the 2019 season. Watch a selection of the best saves from the MLS in the 2019 season.

Sunday

Nashville vs Atlanta United (1am)

Vancouver vs Sporting KC (3.30am)

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC (5.30pm)

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati (6pm)

Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire - 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football

LAFC vs Inter Miami - 10.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football, Main Event & Mix

3:38 Watch a montage of the best free-kicks from the MLS in the 2019 season. Watch a montage of the best free-kicks from the MLS in the 2019 season.

Monday