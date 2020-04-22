Coronavirus: David Beckham to play fans to help raise money for charity

1:41 David Beckham sent this message to his fans encouraging them to give money to play him in the All In Challenge David Beckham sent this message to his fans encouraging them to give money to play him in the All In Challenge

David Beckham is giving fans the opportunity to play against him in a five-a-side game in order to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

Fans can bid for a chance to take on the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player with all funds raised going to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The winner will also have lunch with Beckham and watch an Inter Miami game at the club's new stadium.

Beckham said: "I wanted to let you know that I'm joining some great friends of mine in supporting an incredible campaign and I'm going all in on the all in challenge to raise much needed money for coronavirus relief.

"There are so many families being affected by this terrible situation, who are struggling to find money for food and we want to support some brilliant charities who are doing some incredible work every single day under such difficult circumstances.

David Beckham's Inter Miami are playing their first season in the MLS

"With my Inter Miami family I want to offer you the chance to win a unique experience. You and four of your friends will play against my five-a-side team at the beautiful new Inter Miami training facility.

"After the game, we'll have lunch together to gloat who has won and who lost and you will then be invited to watch an Inter Miami game with me and my good friend Jorge Mas.

"You'll get a VIP tour of our stadium to see the amazing facilities we've built for our new club. Miami is a very special place and I know this will be an incredible experience."