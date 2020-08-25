New York City 1-0 Columbus: Alex Ring ends Crew's unbeaten MLS start

0:55 Highlights from the MLS, as New York City FC beat Columbus Crew 1-0 Highlights from the MLS, as New York City FC beat Columbus Crew 1-0

Alex Ring's goal on the hour inflicted a first defeat of the new season on Columbus Crew as they were beaten 1-0 at New York City.

Ring capitalised on a horrible defensive mix-up by Aboubacar Keita, whose ill-advised square ball to defensive team-mate Jonathan Mensah allowed Heber to intercept and slide in his captain for a simple finish.

Jesus Medina came close to doubling the hosts' advantage within minutes following another moment of poor defending, but a heavy touch stopped him being able to get a shot away.

Columbus had already seen a first-half goal from Gyasi Zardes chalked off for an offside in the build-up, while Pedro Santos could have netted a late equaliser but saw his effort kept out by New York goalkeeper Sean Johnson eight minutes from time.

There was more drama to come late on as Fanendo Adi put the ball in the back of the home net in injury-time, only to see his strike chalked off by another offside flag.

Despite their defeat, Columbus remain top of the Eastern Conference with 16 points from seven games, while New York City, who had won only one of their previous six matches, rise to 10th.