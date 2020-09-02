MLS: Montreal Impact end Toronto's 18-game unbeaten run

Thierry Henry was able to celebrate a striking victory

Rudy Camacho was the difference as Montreal Impact ended Toronto's 18-game unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory.

Camacho rose above Justin Morrow to head home a Romell Quioto corner with just 14 minutes on the clock and that proved enough to end the league leaders' remarkable run.

Toronto had not lost a regular-season match since August 2019, when they were beaten 2-0 at the New York Red Bulls but their defeat on Tuesday means they fell one short of the league record for consecutive games unbeaten in the regular season - a joint milestone of 19 held by Columbus (July 2004 to April 2005) and FC Dallas (May to October 2010).

The beaten hosts had a chance to score in first-half stoppage time, but Alejandro Pozuelos attempt at trickery from the penalty spot trying to set up team-mate Pablo Piatti with a short pass rather than go for goal himself backfired.

There was further drama when Impact midfielder Emanuel Maciel was sent off in second-half stoppage-time for a tackle that scythed Michael Bradley to the ground, only to have the call downgraded to a yellow card on video review.

Toronto enjoyed the glut of possession but failed to find a way through as the counter-attacking Impact stood firm.