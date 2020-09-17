MLS round-up: Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact miss out on Canadian Championship final

3:22 Highlights from the MLS fixtures on September 17, including a moment of madness from Montreal Impact defender Rudy Camacho Highlights from the MLS fixtures on September 17, including a moment of madness from Montreal Impact defender Rudy Camacho

Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact missed out on a place in the Canadian Championship final after a moment of madness from Rudy Camacho.

An early red card for the defender saw the game swing toward Vancouver Whitecaps as Montreal suffered a 3-1 defeat.

The key moment came in the first half as Camacho, who was initially fouled, reacted by hitting out at Fredy Montero. It was double frustration for both Henry and Camacho as the incident occurred inside the penalty area, handing Vancouver a chance to take the lead.

Montero made no mistake from the spot, putting Vancouver ahead.

Vancouver doubled their advantage before half-time when Cristian Dajome finished off a swift counter-attack.

Cristian Dajome celebrates after scoring

There was brief hope for the Impact when Romell Quioto turned in the box and fired past Thomas Hasal, but the Whitecaps made sure of the win when Montero got his second of the game.

Santiago Mosquero scored a hat-trick as FC Dallas beat Colorado Rapids 4-1 at the Toyota Stadium.

Colorado dominated possession, and had the best chances of the first half, but it was Dallas who took the lead in the 41st minute as Mosquera turned in Michael Barrios' cross for his first of the night

The hosts added their second after the break as Franco Jara converted Reto Ziegler's corner.

Santiago Mosquera celebrates with his team- mates after scoring his first goal

Just before the hour, Mosquera was on target again as the Colombian scored his second goal of the game, but Colorado pulled one back shortly after thanks to Andre Shinyashiki's first goal of the season.

Mosquera completed his hat-trick with 12 to minutes to play to round off his side's victory.

The win moves Dallas up to fourth place in the Western Conference, while Colorado Rapids remain 10th.

It is now seven games without a win for San Jose Earthquakes following a 1-1 draw with Portland Timbers.

Portland took the lead in the 33rd minute as the Chara brothers combined for the opening goal, Diego setting up Jimmy.

San Jose drew level in the 76th minute, Vako finishing off an excellent team move.

The draw means the Earthquakes remain rooted to the bottom of the Western Confernce.