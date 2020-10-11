MLS round-up: Inter Miami overcome Houston Dynamo, New York Red Bulls defeat Atlanta

A Lewis Morgan penalty ensured David Beckham's Inter Miami beat Houston 1-0 in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

Gonzalo Higuain started once more for Miami, but the Argentine was kept at bay by goalkeeper Marko Maric with the key flashpoint taking place in the second half.

In the 56th minute, Aljaz Struna dragged Leandro Gonzalez Pirez to the ground inside the box from a corner and Morgan converted the ensuing spot-kick in cool fashion to hand Miami the victory.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old debutant Caden Clark clinched New York Red Bulls a 1-0 away win over rivals Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Clark featured just hours after he was formally announced as the Red Bulls' newest acquisition and he proved the difference, volleying home in the 47th minute.

Clark played just over an hour to overshadow Atlanta United's Designated Player Marcelino Moreno, who was also making his debut as a big-money signing brought in to replace Pity Martinez.

Elsewhere, Lucas Cavallini struck the winner as the Vancouver Whitecaps rallied to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Damir Kreilach opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake, converting from Justin Meram's cross from close range in the 37th minute.

But Vancouver scored twice in four second-half minutes to turn the contest around. Douglas Martinez's own goal was then added to by Cavallini as he scored the rebound after Fredy Montero's shot was initially saved.

The Columbus Crew match against Orlando City, originally scheduled for Sunday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., has been postponed following two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Columbus Crew staff.



MLS has also postponed the FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United match at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, following two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among the Minnesota United player pool.



Both matches were postponed to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff, allowing for further testing and evaluation prior to travel and competition.