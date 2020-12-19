Gabriel Heinze named Atlanta United head coach

Former Manchester United and Argentina defender Gabriel Heinze has been appointed as the new head coach of MLS side Atlanta United.

Atlanta won the MLS Cup championship just two years ago but have struggled since and Heinze - who also turned out for Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Marseille and Roma during his playing career - will become only the fourth coach in their history.

Heinze, who was previously in charge of Velez Sarsfield in Argentina's top division, is expected to play a more attacking style of play at Atlanta, similar to the one that helped the franchise win the championship in only their second season in the MLS.

"We cast the net widely for this important hire, and Gabriel quickly emerged as the No. 1 candidate," Atlanta United's Chelmsford-born president Darren Eales said in a statement.

"Gabriel is one of the top coaches in South American soccer and we are delighted that he chose Atlanta United."

Image: Frank de Boer, former head coach of MLS side Atlanta United, who is now Netherlands manager

Former Aberdeen, Newcastle and Watford player Stephen Glass took over the team in July after Frank de Boer was sacked but he could not turn their fortunes around as they missed out on the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time in their four-year existence.

"I believe that my football philosophy is aligned with the vision of the club and their structure and facilities are world-class," said Heinze, who will be formally introduced in Atlanta next week.

"I can't wait to meet the players, the staff and the fans and get to work in 2021."

A new leader for a new era of #ATLUTD.



Welcome to the ATL, Gabriel Heinze. pic.twitter.com/8LDr12nd00 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) December 19, 2020

Atlanta's technical director Carlos Bocanegra is also convinced Heinze is the right man for the job.

"Since we launched Atlanta United, our objective has been clear - to play an aggressive, attack-minded style of play," said the former USA defender.

"Gabriel fits that mould and has a dynamic playing style that aligns with the identity of our club."