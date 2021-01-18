Phil Neville: Inter Miami confirm former England Women boss as new head coach

Phil Neville has been confirmed as the new head coach of MLS side Inter Miami.

The 43-year-old left his role as England Women head coach on Monday, several months earlier than originally planned, having previously announced he would leave in the summer before Sarina Wiegman takes over.

Inter Miami, who are part-owned by Neville's former England team-mate David Beckham, parted company with manager Diego Alonso earlier this month.

"This is a very young club with a lot of promise and upside, and I am committed to challenging myself, my players and everyone around me to grow and build a competitive soccer culture we can all be proud of," said Neville.

"This fantastic soccer-loving market deserves consistent performances and a winning mentality, and I look forward to getting to work."

Image: Inter Miami, part-owned by David Beckham, finished 10th in the MLS Eastern Conference last season

Inter finished 10th out of 14 teams in the MLS Eastern Conference last season.

More to follow...