MLS to investigate Vancouver Whitecaps' handling of sexual misconduct allegations against former coach

Major League Soccer will launch an independent investigation into the Vancouver Whitecaps' handling of an alleged sexual misconduct charge against former head coach Hubert Busby Jr.

In an interview with The Guardian published earlier this week, ex-player Malloree Enoch said that Busby attempted to solicit sex from her during his time in charge of the team in 2010 and 2011.

The Guardian said Busby, now the head coach of the Jamaica women's national team, denied all of Enoch's allegations.

In response, Major League Soccer has vowed to "engage independent counsel to oversee a thorough investigation into how the Vancouver Whitecaps organisation handled allegations of misconduct... against their former coach, Hubert Busby Jr".

The Whitecaps, meanwhile, apologised to Enoch "for letting her down".

MLS said in a statement: "The investigation will include a review of the club's internal processes and overall culture at the time as well as recommendations on preventative measures to ensure that all players and staff under the Whitecaps organisation umbrella work in a safe environment, free of all forms of harassment and fear of retaliation.

"The league and club will publicly release the findings and recommendations of the investigation."

Vancouver Whitecaps issued an apology to Enoch and promised to co-operate with MLS' review.

Axel Schuster, the Canadian club's CEO, said: "We are greatly disturbed by the details that have been published recently concerning Malloree Enoch's experience in 2010 and 2011 with the club's former women's team head coach Hubert Busby Jr.

"The courage it takes to come forward cannot be overstated. We respect Malloree's bravery, appreciate her honesty, and support her entirely. We apologise to Malloree for letting her down.

Image: The United States' National Women's Soccer League cancelled a series of matches earlier this month following sexual misconduct allegations made against English coach Paul Riley

"The club's leadership was made aware of allegations against Busby at the end of the 2011 season and promptly secured the services of an independent ombudsperson to oversee an investigation into the matter, which ultimately led to the departure of Busby.

"We have since learned that the investigation did not reveal certain allegations that were disclosed this week.

"Our communication with players, staff and the soccer community as to the reasons for Busby's departure was also inadequate. We should have done better, and for that we are deeply sorry.

"Moving forward, Major League Soccer will be engaging independent counsel to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation. We are committed to co-operating with that review so that we may understand what potential failings occurred and ensure something like this never happens again."

Earlier this month, the United States' National Women's Soccer League cancelled a series of matches following sexual misconduct allegations made against English coach Paul Riley.

The Athletic published a report about Riley's alleged conduct made by players he had coached at different clubs in the US since 2010. Riley denies the accusations.

NWSL side North Carolina Courage sacked Riley as head coach in light of the report, while governing body US Soccer said his coaching licence had been suspended.