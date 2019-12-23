Sayed Baqer given 10-game ban for racist gesture

Sayed Baqer has been handed a 10-game ban

FIFA has banned Bahrain player Sayed Baqer for 10 games for making a racist gesture during a World Cup qualifier.

Baqer made the gesture towards fans during his side's game away to Hong Kong in November.

The incident was captured on camera from the stands as the players left the field and the footage was posted on Twitter.

The punishment, which also saw Baqer fined 30,000 Swiss francs (£23,600), has been imposed after FIFA announced in July that the minimum ban for racism was being doubled to 10 games.

In a separate case from 2022 World Cup qualifying in Asia, FIFA ordered Indonesia to play a game behind closed doors without fans over crowd disturbances in a game against Malaysia.

The Indonesia soccer federation was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs (£157,500) and its Malaysian counterpart was fined 50,000 Swiss francs (£39,400).