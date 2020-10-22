World Cup: Qualifying draw for European section on December 7

The draw for the European section of 2022 World Cup qualifying will take place in Zurich on December 7, world governing body FIFA has announced.

The draw will begin at 5pm UK time and will be a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic, with representatives of the various national teams not in attendance.

Image: Gareth Southgate led England to the semi-finals at the last World Cup

The 55 teams will be split into five groups of six, and five groups of five. The 10 group winners qualify automatically for the finals in Qatar.

A further three places are available to European teams. The 10 group runners-up and the two best 2020-21 Nations League group winners will then be involved in play-off matches to determine the continent's final three representatives at the finals.

Image: Steve Clarke's team will try to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998

Seeding will be determined by a country's world ranking as of November 26, FIFA said.

There will be six pots - five containing 10 teams and one containing five teams.

The 10 highest-ranked teams will be allocated to Pot 1, the next 10 highest to Pot 2 and so on until the last five remaining teams have been allocated to Pot 6.

Image: Ryan Giggs will be in charge if Wales qualify for the second time in their history

The qualifiers will be played between March and November 2021.

To date, 146 out of 900 FIFA World Cup 2022 preliminary-competition matches have been played and 191 teams remain in the race for one of the 31 berths that are still up for grabs.

Image: Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has a contract until the end of the World Cup qualifiers

Hosts Qatar have qualified automatically and will kick off the tournament on Monday 21 November at Al Bayt Stadium.