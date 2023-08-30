England squad: Would you select Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson to face Ukraine and Scotland?

Gareth Southgate has named his 26-man squad to face Ukraine and Scotland - but do you disagree with the selections?

The Three Lions face Ukraine in Poland for their Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday September 9 before taking on Scotland at Hampden Park three days later - to mark the 150th anniversary since the two teams first faced each other.

England boss Southgate selected Harry Maguire - despite the centre-back failing to start a league game for Manchester United this season - and also stuck with Jordan Henderson after the 33-year-old completed a transfer from Liverpool to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Chelsea defender Levi Colwill both earned their first senior call-ups.

Numerous players with limited international experience had staked claims for inclusion after starting the campaign impressively, including the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen, Ollie Watkins and Morgan Gibbs-White, while Brighton winger Sollly March was looking for his first call-up - but all were overlooked for the upcoming fixtures.

England favourite Raheem Sterling was also omitted, with Southgate revealing the Chelsea forward was not "particularly happy about it". Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope also lost his place with Crystal Palace stopper Sam Johnstone getting the nod with regulars Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale.

England's September squad Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al Ettifaq), James Maddison (Tottenham), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

Do you disagree with the selections? If so, what would your England squad look like? Use our interactive selector to pick your squad and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.

What do the stats say?

What should the England starting XI look like, based purely on form this season?

Well, the team would look very different to Southgate's usual line-ups, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings - a system which awards points to players for 35 matchday stats. In fact, more than half of the XI do not feature in the current England squad at all.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham - who both completed big-money moves to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, respectively, this summer are the first names on the teamsheet - but are also the only regulars to retain starting berths.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) and uncapped Brentford left-back Rico Henry occupy the full-back positions, with Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) claiming the centre-back positions.

James Maddison starts after an explosive start for Tottenham following his £40m move from Leicester this summer, with Bellingham and new West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse completing the midfield trio.

England are arguably swamped with options down the attacking flanks, but bit-part winger Jarrod Bowen ousts all competition down the right channel, while uncapped Brighton forward Solly March is shoehorned down the left - currently ranking as the third most in-form player in the Premier League.