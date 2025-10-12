World Cup 2026 European qualifying fixtures, results, groups, full match schedule and kick-off times

England can secure their place at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side have dominated Group K, earning five wins from five games without conceding a goal.

England head to Latvia on Tuesday October 14 and can qualify for next summer's tournament with a win. A draw won't be enough for the Three Lions to qualify yet.

Scotland have taken 10 points from their first four matches in a tight Group C after beating Belarus, and they are now guaranteed a play-off place after Denmark beat Greece. With the final qualifiers against Greece and Denmark to come next month, Scotland, who are second in Group C on goal difference, know two wins from their final two games will take them to next summer's World Cup. However, they are now on a collision course with the Danes for top spot, with the possibility of a mouth-watering winner-takes-all game at Hampden on November 18.

Qualification from Group J is set to go down to the wire with just one point separating leaders North Macedonia, Belgium and Wales, who face Belgium this month on Monday. Wales' final game is against North Macedonia in November, when they'll also play Liechtenstein.

Northern Ireland are still in contention to qualify from Group A, and their 2-0 win over Slovakia on Friday sets up a mouth-watering clash with Germany - all three nations are level on six points after three games - at Windsor Park on Monday night.

Republic of Ireland have it all to do after losing 1-0 to Portugal late on in Lisbon. They need to beat Armenia on Tuesday to stand any chance of a play-off spot.

Scroll down for the full fixture list for European qualifying, as well as all you need to know about how qualification works.

World Cup 2026 European qualifiers schedule

Group-stage match dates: October 9-14 and November 13-18, 2025

Play-off match dates: March 26-31 2026

Final tournament dates: June 11 to July 19 2026

2026 World Cup qualifying groups

Group A: Germany, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg

Northern Ireland's fixtures Germany (H) – October 13

Slovakia (A) – November 14

Luxembourg (H) – November 17

Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo

Group C: Denmark, Greece, Scotland, Belarus

Scotland's fixtures Greece (A) – November 15

Denmark (H) – November 18

Group D: France, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan

Group E: Spain, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria

Group F: Portugal, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Republic of Ireland's fixtures Armenia (H) – October 14

Portugal (H) – November 13

Hungary (A) – November 16

Group G: Netherlands, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta

Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino

Group I: Italy, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova

Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Wales' fixtures Belgium (H) – October 13

Liechtenstein (A) – November 15

North Macedonia (H) – November 18

Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra

England's fixtures Latvia (A) – October 14

Serbia (H) – November 13

Albania (A) – November 16

Group L: Croatia, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar

How does European World Cup qualifying work?

A total of 16 European nations will compete at the 48-team FIFA men's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

European qualifiers begin in March 2025, with the play-offs in March 2026.

Teams were drawn into 12 groups of four and five teams, with the groups involving teams in UEFA Nations League quarter-final action finalised after those ties in March, with the four winners placed in groups of four.

Qualifying begins in March, with teams drawn in groups of four starting their campaigns in September. They will play traditional home-and-away matches and "all play all" principles retained. All groups conclude in November 2025.

How many European teams qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

In total, 16 UEFA nations will qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The 12 group winners qualify directly for the World Cup; the four remaining berths are determined by play-offs involving the 12 group runners-up.

How do play-offs for the 2026 World Cup work?

The 12 group runners-up will participate in the play-offs, along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League that did not finish their European Qualifiers group stage in first or second place.

The 16 teams who enter the play-offs will be drawn into four play-off paths, with four teams in each. Play-off matches will be played in single-leg semi-finals followed by single-leg finals within the same international window in March 2026.

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA men's World Cup takes place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The tournament will take place across 16 cities in three North American countries: the United States, Canada and Mexico. It is the first time a World Cup has been hosted by three nations.

The last time North America hosted the tournament was in 1994, when Brazil triumphed after beating Italy on penalties.

An expanded World Cup will feature 48 teams - 16 more than in Qatar 2022 - and take place across three host nations for the first time.

World Cup 2026 schedule

Group stage: June 11-27

Round of 32: June 28 to July 3

Round of 16: July 4-7

Quarter-finals: July 9-11

Semi-finals: July 14-15

Third-place play-off ('Bronze final'): July 18

Final: July 19

2026 World Cup venues - host cities and stadiums

USA

Dallas Stadium - Arlington, Texas (capacity 94,000)

New York New Jersey Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey (capacity 82,500)

Atlanta Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia (capacity 75,000)

Kansas City Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri (73,000)

Houston Stadium - Houston, Texas (capacity 72,000)

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium - Santa Clara, California (71,000)

Los Angeles Stadium - Inglewood, California (70,000)

Philadelphia Stadium - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (69,000)

Seattle Stadium - Seattle, Washington (capacity 69,000)

Boston Stadium - Foxborough, Massachusetts (65,000)

Miami Stadium - Miami Gardens, Florida (capacity 65,000)

Canada

Toronto Stadium - Toronto (capacity: 45,000)

BC Place Vancouver - Vancouver (capacity 54,000)

Mexico

Estadio Azteca Mexico City - Mexico City (capacity 83,000) Estadio Monterrey - Guadalupe (capacity 53,500) Estadio Guadalajara - Zapopan (capacity 48,000)