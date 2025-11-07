England squad: Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham return to Thomas Tuchel's squad as Danny Welbeck misses out

Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham have been recalled by England boss Thomas Tuchel for the November international break fixtures against Serbia and Albania.

Foden, who hasn't represented England since March, also earns a recall after an impressive recent upturn in form that scoring a brace in his most recent outing as Man City eased past Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Thomas Tuchel having recalled Phil Foden to his latest England squad, relive some of his best moments, including two goals and two assists, from the season so far.

Bellingham returns after he was left out of Tuchel's last squad in October, despite the Real Madrid star saying he was fit and that he wanted to be called up.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth's Alex Scott has been handed his first call-up. The 22-year-old midfielder has represented England at youth level, winning the Euros with both the U19s and U21s.

Image: Alex Scott has earned his first call-up to the senior squad

Despite impressive displays so far this campaign, Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has not been included in the squad. However, Anthony Gordon, who was a doubt after his injury for Newcastle against Athletic Club in midweek, has been named.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton returns after missing out on England's last two squads, pulling out of the August selection due to injury.

There are no spots for Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who have been omitted despite their involvement in October. Newcastle shotstopper Nick Pope replaces James Trafford.

Big headlines in Tuchel's latest squad

Image: Jude Bellingham returns to England selection

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett:

"Fascinating squad selection from the England boss. The big guns are back in, with Bellingham and Foden included. No real surprises there, but they will still make headlines throughout this camp - which is their best position? How can Tuchel accommodate all his world-class No 10s? How's the relationship and dynamic with Bellingham looking?

"But, as well as the big names, Tuchel has surprised everyone with a first call-up for Alex Scott (who no one was predicting would be included) and a return to the squad for Wharton, who is yet to feature under the German.

"With Elliot Anderson outstanding at No 6 for England in the last two camps, there are now three young defensive midfielders to look at.

"And up front, it is a real surprise to see Ollie Watkins miss out, although I'm told that may be fitness-related.

"It's a tough break for Danny Welbeck to miss out, but it's no huge surprise for a player who, despite his brilliant form and six Premier League goals, turns 35 later this month and hasn't played international football for seven years.

"Tuchel has only one natural No 9 in his squad, in Harry Kane. Maybe that's deliberate, so he can look at Marcus Rashford, Jarrod Bowen or even Anthony Gordon (if he doesn't have to withdraw because of his hip injury) as a makeshift front-man."

England's striking problem is up front

Image: Danny Welbeck misses out of Tuchel's squad despite impressing this season

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"So many intriguing storylines to pick apart from this England squad announcement but amid the rotation of midfield options or No10 alternatives, one thing that jumps out at me is the strikers.

"Or, that should be striker. Because it's only Harry Kane.

"No Danny Welbeck but more eye-catching - no Ollie Watkins. He is struggling for form but his absence is significant.

"Marcus Rashford has of course, been used as a No 9 in the past but it's pretty clear he's better from the left and that's where he's thriving for Barcelona.

"Ivan Toney seems to have not impressed Tuchel when he was in previous camps, while Dominic Solanke's injury issues are limiting his prospects.

"Liam Delap has just returned from injury for Chelsea - and was swiftly sent off at Wolves - and I suspect he will be a long-term option.

"But right now, the cupboard looks pretty bare in regards to the centre forward position for England. A lot is resting on Kane staying fit and in form."

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Jarrel Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones.

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Alex Scott, Adam Wharton.

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka.