Everton fanatic Tommy Fleetwood previews Merseyside derby with Jamie Redknapp

Ahead of the Merseyside derby, Everton fan Tommy Fleetwood sat down with ex-Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp at Hillside Golf Club - the home of this year's British Masters.

Fleetwood, who is due to host this year's event in the second week of May, bleeds the blue of Everton, keeping on top of their results from all corners of the globe while on tour.

Success has been thin on the ground for Fleetwood when it comes to Merseyside derbies as Everton are winless in 18 matches against Liverpool in all competitions.

Speaking to Redknapp, Fleetwood said he cannot wait for this Sunday's showdown - which is live on Sky Sports - but, as always, he has plenty of derby-day nerves.

"It's a big game, a big day," he said.

"I'm not sure I can handle the stress of watching it. I don't want to be hasty but I would very much love to put a dent in Liverpool's title hopes. I'm enjoying the panic - you've been far too confident for a few months.

"I'll go for a 97th-minute Everton winner that gets tipped over the bar but comes back in play. I want to return the favour [after Liverpool's 1-0 win at Anfield in December] as that left me sick. That would be beautiful."

Redknapp played in a dozen Merseyside derbies during his spell with Liverpool and knows just how volatile these encounters can be.

"The atmosphere is fierce... if you went into the crowd, there's every chance they'd eat you," Redknapp said.

"I remember my first one, it was so fast and furious - it was so hard to play in. Graeme Souness was the manager and he told me to mark Peter Beardsley when we didn't have the ball. As the game went on, I was getting better and better so I was thinking: 'I don't need to mark Beardsley', then, with 10 minutes to go, he scored. I learnt a lot that day."

