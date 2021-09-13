Fabrice Muamba's son victim of alleged racist abuse in rugby game as school opens investigation

Fabrice Muamba says his child was subjected to "monkey chants" by students of Manchester Grammar School after scoring a try; "I hope this incident will be addressed within your team and school," he said in a tweet. "Racism is learnt, be careful what you are teaching your children."

A school in Manchester has opened an investigation after Fabrice Muamba's 12-year-old son was the victim of alleged racism during a rugby game.

The former Bolton midfielder posted on Twitter on Saturday that his child had been subjected to "monkey chants" by students of Manchester Grammar School after scoring a try.

"I hope this incident will be addressed within your team and school," he said in a tweet to Manchester Grammar School. "Racism is learnt, be careful what you are teaching your children."

Today my 12 year old son received monkey chants for scoring at a rugby game. The culprits were @MGSMagic students, @MGSMagic I hope this incident will be addressed within your team and school.

Racism is learnt, be careful what you are teaching your children. — fabrice muamba (@fmuamba6) September 11, 2021

Manchester Grammar School condemned "any form of racism" in a response to Muamba on Twitter.

"We are a diverse school with pupils from all backgrounds, and we take any allegations of racism incredibly seriously.

Thank you once again for bringing this to our attention. Our full statement is below: pic.twitter.com/YlhRYCWoXy — Manchester Grammar School (@MGSMagic) September 11, 2021

"Racism is abhorrent, and we know the damage, distress and upset it causes. It is something we talk about regularly to all pupils.

"We have already launched a full investigation to establish what happened, and we will take the appropriate action.

"As part of that inquiry, we will be speaking to the family as soon as possible to offer our support and address their concerns."

We will be in contact on Monday to discuss how we can collectively prevent this from happening to another student. There needs to be consequences for actions. — fabrice muamba (@fmuamba6) September 11, 2021

Muamba responded to the school on Twitter, adding: "We will be in contact on Monday to discuss how we can collectively prevent this from happening to another student. There needs to be consequences for actions."

