Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini up for sale, with AC Milan interested

Southampton have put striker Manolo Gabbiadini up for sale, with AC Milan one of several interested Italian clubs, Sky Sports News understands.

The Italy striker's agent Silvio Pagliari is understood to have flown into London on Wednesday morning for talks with the Saints and to watch them play against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Fiorentina and Bologna are also interested in taking Gabbiadini back to his home country, according to Sky in Italy, with the player having struggled to hold down a first-team place at Southampton.

Gabbiadini moved to St Mary's Stadium from Napoli in a £14.6m deal in January 2017 - and made an immediate impact with six goals in his first four games.

However, he has scored only six goals in all competitions since then and has made only one appearance so far under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, coming on as a 75th-minute substitute in the 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City, with fit-again Danny Ings preferred in attack.

Hasenhuttl is hoping to move out several players in order to refresh his squad as they look to avoid relegation, focusing on pace in wide areas and a new centre-half, while also restoring the club's reputation for developing young English talent.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Southampton will let midfielder Steven Davis join Rangers if they can agree a deal for for the 33-year-old.