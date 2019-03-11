European Paper Talk: Marco Asensio wants Manchester United move

Marco Asensio reportedly wants to leave Real Madrid

Spain

Gifted 23-year-old attacker Marco Asensio has struggled for playing time under Santiago Solari and wants to leave to join Manchester United. However, United are not willing to pay more than £69m (80m euros) for Asensio. (Don Balon)

Real Madrid are refusing to confirm whether Solari will continue as manager. The European champions recovered from back from back-to-back Clasico defeats to Barcelona and Champions League elimination at the hands of Ajax by beating 16th-placed Real Valladolid 4-1 on Sunday night. The Real hierarchy are continuing to analyse Solari's situation, amid rumours of a Bernabeu return for either Jose Mourinho or Zinedine Zidane. (Marca)

Real president Florentino Perez will decide today whether or not Solari will be sacked. Perez was determined to dispense with the manager and replace him with Jose Mourinho after the Ajax loss, but elected to wait until after the Valladolid fixture before making any final decision. (AS)

Zinedine Zidane has rejected the chance to return to Real, however, having accepted an offer from Juventus to replace Massimiliano Allegri. (El Pais)

Will Santiago Solari continue as Real Madrid head coach?

Ajax's in-demand 19-year-old centre-back Matthijs de Ligt will wait to see whether Barcelona make a move for him before deciding his future. Barca have already sealed a deal to sign Ajax's Frenkie de Jong in the summer, and the club are interested in De Ligt too, with the player preferring a switch to the Camp Nou over other options. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Juventus are one of eight clubs in the running to sign De Ligt. Ajax will aim to have 19-year-old striker Moise Kean, who scored twice in a 4-1 win over Udinese at the weekend, included in any deal with Juve. (Tuttosport)

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly wanted by several of Europe's top clubs

Germany

Atalanta's German defender Robin Gosens, 24, has admitted it's his "big dream" to play in the Bundesliga, having started his career in Holland and never played professional in his homeland. However, contrary to previous reports, Borussia Dortmund, who took the left-back on trial several years ago, are not currently interested in signing Gosens. (SportBild)

France

Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe. The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international has scored 17 goals in Ligue 1 this season - the latest of which a dramatic winner against Saint-Etienne at the weekend - and is also wanted by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. (Le10Sport)