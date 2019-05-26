European Paper Talk: Real Madrid hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe boosted

Kylian Mbappe is wanted by Real Madrid

Our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent…

Spain

Real Madrid's hopes of signing long-term transfer target Kylian Mbappe have been given a boost. Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel extended his contract with the French champions on Saturday and will now enjoy greater authority. The German has refused to rule out the sale of Mbappe, which is encouraging news for Los Blancos, who would likely need to make a world-record offer to secure the World Cup winner's services. (AS)

The Premier League seems to be the most likely destination for Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez. The Colombia international's loan spell in Germany is set to come to an end and the Bundesliga champions appear unlikely to trigger a £37m option to buy the 27-year-old. Rodriguez knows that his chances of playing at parent club Real Madrid are slim under Zinedine Zidane, and so a move to one of Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester United is on the cards. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are reluctant to loan any players in this window and would rather sell unwanted members of their squad. The Spanish giants had 11 players out on loan in the 2018/19 season, all of which are set to return, and will look to sell them in order to fund Zidane's rebuilding project after a disappointing season which saw Los Blancos lose 12 times in La Liga. (AS)

Italy

Juventus are willing to sell Joao Cancelo this summer, with Manchester City and Manchester United ready to do battle for the Portuguese right-back's signature. The 24-year-old only arrived in Turin last summer from Valencia, but could be the subject of a bidding war between the Manchester clubs, with Premier League champions City emerging as the favourites. (Tuttosport)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is a key transfer target for Inter this summer. The 26-year-old will only move to Italy if the Red Devils agree to a prospective swap deal which would see Croatian winger Ivan Perisic depart for Old Trafford. (Calciomercato)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in discussion with Romelu Lukaku

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has emerged as a target for AC Milan. The 51-year-old will leave Turin this summer after winning 11 trophies in five years and Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis has contacted Allegri to see if he would be open to a return to San Siro. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Real Madrid have made a £79m bid for in-demand Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but is seen as the perfect replacement for Sergio Ramos, who could be on his way out of the Spanish club. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic could sign for Borussia Dortmund after the Old Lady announced that coach Allegri would be leaving the club. Dortmund director Hans-Joachim Watzke has refused to dismiss speculation surrounding the German club's interest in the Croatia international: "At the moment he's at Juventus, but you can't rule anything out in football," he said. "I know Mario is a forward who always wants to play." (Bild)

France

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir could leave the French club in this summer's transfer window. Club president Jean-Michel Aulas has given the 25-year-old permission to depart after his move to Liverpool fell through last year. (L'Equipe)