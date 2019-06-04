Real Madrid sign Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt

Luka Jovic spent two years on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt on a six-year deal.

Sky in Germany reported last month that the move is worth £52.4m (€60m) and the 21-year-old Serbia international striker will earn £43.7m (€50m) in total or £8.7m a year.

Frankfurt will pay Jovic's former club Benfica around £10.5m of the transfer fee.

Frankfurt's Sporting Director Fredi Bobic said in a statement: "Luka Jovic is a big loss for us. His explosiveness and scoring skills have spread throughout Europe and we've benefited not only from his goals over the past two years. But for us it was clear that there is a financial pain threshold.

"For Eintracht Frankfurt this is a good and important transfer. We wish Luka only the best for his future. He has the best qualifications for a great career. And we are proud that we were able to support him along the way."

Jovic joined Frankfurt on loan from Benfica in 2017 and in April the Bundesliga club exercised their option to make the move permanent.

