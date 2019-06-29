Che Adams close to joining Southampton from Birmingham

Che Adams could finally be joining Southampton after two previous bids were rejected by Birmingham City

Southampton are close to agreeing a deal with Birmingham for striker Che Adams, Sky Sports News understands.

Talks have progressed well since a Saints bid was turned down in late May and the clubs are now discussing a fee in the region of £15m.

Adams is expected to travel to the south coast for a medical and talks on personal terms over the weekend.

Southampton had an offer rejected for the 22-year-old during the January transfer window but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and director of football operations Ross Wilson have maintained their interest.

A second bid of £10m, which could potentially rise to £12m with performance-related add-ons or £14m with a sell-on clause, was also knocked back last month.

Burnley have also been interested in Adams, who scored 22 goals and created four others in the Sky Bet Championship last term, as Birmingham finished 17th.